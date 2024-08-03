Gaza (Union)

The United Arab Emirates continues its efforts to provide aid to our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support our Palestinian brothers.

Yesterday, the UAE distributed more humanitarian aid that meets the special needs of the elderly in shelters and camps in northern Gaza, in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the harsh events on the Strip, as a continuation of the country’s relief efforts within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3.”

The day before yesterday, Operation “Gallant Knight 3” distributed 70 tons of relief aid and tents to hundreds of families in Gaza, and also prepared dozens of shelter tents for families who left their homes as a result of the current situation and the ongoing displacement in all areas of the Strip in the areas where they are temporarily residing.