Operation “Gallant Knight 3” carried out a number of humanitarian initiatives in various areas of the Gaza Strip, to provide relief to Palestinian families affected by the difficult conditions and lack of basic supplies, to support them and provide them with emergency assistance.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3” took the initiative to distribute basic and comprehensive food supplies in several areas in the Gaza Strip, to ease the burden on families suffering from difficult economic conditions, as meals were distributed to them in displacement camps and shelters. The number of beneficiaries exceeded 5.3 million.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3” also provided bread to the displaced in shelters, due to the lack of basic materials for bread production, and the inability of bakeries to provide the necessary amount of bread for the population in the Strip.

The number of beneficiaries exceeded 1.2 million people.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3” seeks to provide assistance to affected groups in the Gaza Strip, based on the UAE’s keenness to intensify relief efforts and enhance humanitarian work for our Palestinian brothers.