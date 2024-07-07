The UAE’s humanitarian arm (Gallant Knight 3) distributed food supplies to thousands of displaced Palestinian families, who are suffering from the ravages of war, the lack of aid, the scarcity of food and basic materials in the markets, and their high prices, in a humanitarian step aimed at alleviating their suffering, in light of the war and its disastrous humanitarian consequences.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provided a range of food items, including fresh chicken and vegetables, bread, dates and food parcels to needy displaced families in Khan Yunis.

The number of beneficiaries of the relief campaign reached 9,000, as the food distribution campaign reached them, which seeks to provide relief to the displaced and alleviate their suffering, at a time when families are finding it very difficult to obtain food, due to the tragic conditions that control the stricken sector.

The UAE seeks to reach the largest number of displaced persons to provide them with humanitarian aid, to alleviate the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, after aid was stopped from entering them, which caused an increase in the possibility of a real famine affecting all residents of the Strip, according to estimates by international relief organizations.