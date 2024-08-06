Operation “Gallant Knight 3” continues the repair of damaged water networks, to re-operate the main water wells, tanks and destroyed lines, to enable Khan Yunis Municipality to provide humanitarian services to the residents and displaced families in the city, to alleviate their suffering in obtaining water, and to avoid health disasters.

A company specializing in repairing damaged lines is working, after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Khan Yunis Municipality, as part of the UAE’s efforts to find urgent humanitarian solutions and funding to re-operate the city’s wells and water tanks, after a large number of them were damaged. The percentage of damage to the main water networks reached about 70%, in addition to the complete destruction of 25 wells and the partial destruction of 12 wells, which caused the water crisis in the city to worsen during the past months, and the inability of the displaced to obtain it.

Through this humanitarian project, Operation “Gallant Knight 3” seeks to repair the city’s water pumps, provide the necessary materials to extend external water networks, purchase water barrels to place in central filling points, in addition to operating materials using clean energy through solar panels and gas, and maintain water pumps to deliver water to areas where displaced persons are located and densely populated areas, to avoid health disasters, improve the environmental situation, and provide services to citizens.

It is worth noting that Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provides urgent solutions and assistance to alleviate the suffering of displaced Palestinian families who are having difficulty obtaining water, which causes a humanitarian disaster. It seeks to provide water through the distribution of gallons and the distribution project in the city, in addition to the reform campaign it is working on with the Khan Yunis Municipality and the Coastal Municipalities Authority in the Gaza Strip.