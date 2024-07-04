Operation Noble Knight 3 carried out a campaign to distribute potable water to displaced Palestinian families in various areas of Khan Yunis to alleviate their suffering in light of the shutdown of water desalination plants and the lack of basic life requirements and infrastructure as a result of the tragic conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Tankers filled with water headed to Khan Yunis in cooperation with the Coastal Municipalities and Water Authority to provide residents with potable water, in a move aimed at providing basic needs, improving living conditions in shelters, and reducing the water crisis that thousands are suffering from as a result of the lack and destruction of water lines.

In the context of supporting displaced Palestinian families with potable water, the United Arab Emirates contributed to providing water in the camps for displaced persons and shelters in Khan Yunis. The number of beneficiaries of the project reached 50,000, as 116,000 liters of water are provided and bottled daily.

The United Arab Emirates, through its humanitarian arm, Operation Gallant Knight 3, provides potable water to residents in various areas to facilitate their access to water, given the difficulty they face in light of the suffering and lack of basic life needs, and the difficult challenges facing municipalities in light of the tragic conditions in the Gaza Strip, which prevents them from providing basic services, including water, to citizens, causing a humanitarian disaster.