The Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded on Tuesday to three scientists: Japanese Seokuro Manabe (90 years old), German Klaus Haselmann (89 years old), and Italian Giorgio Baresi (73 years old), in recognition of their great scientific contributions.

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, scientists Manabe and Haselman shared half of the 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.15 million) prize for their work on developing computer models of the Earth’s climate that could predict the effect of global warming.

The other half of the award went to Italian Giorgio Baresi, “for discovering the interaction of chaos and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales”, a discovery which the committee said makes it possible to “completely understand and describe many different and random materials and phenomena”.

What is the story of these discoveries? Sky News Arabia is trying to answer this question from the reality of what was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which is entrusted with awarding the Nobel Prize.

A journey that began in the sixties

The three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics share their studies of chaotic and stochastic phenomena, with Siokoro Manabe and Klaus Haselmann laying the foundation for our knowledge of Earth’s climate and how humanity affects it, and Giorgio Baresi’s work for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of turbulent matter and stochastic processes.

Complex systems are characterized by randomness and chaos as well as difficult to understand, but this year’s “Nobel” crowned the efforts of scientists who devised new ways to describe these systems and predict their long-term behavior.

One of the complex systems of vital importance to humanity is the Earth’s climate, so Seokuro Manabe’s efforts have focused on showing how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the Earth’s surface.

In the 1960s, Manabe led the development of physical models of Earth’s climate and was the first person to explore the interaction between radiation balance and the vertical transport of air masses, and this discovery served as the basis for the development of current climate models.

About ten years after the discovery of Manabe, Klaus Hesselmann created a model linking weather and climate, answering the question of why climate models can be reliable despite the changing and chaotic weather.

He also developed methods for identifying specific signals, and fingerprints, that natural phenomena and human activities leave in the climate, and his methods have been used to demonstrate that the warming in the atmosphere is caused by human carbon dioxide emissions.

Around 1980, Giorgio Baresi discovered subtle patterns in unordered complex materials, his discoveries among the most important contributions to complex systems theory.

His research has had repercussions in many areas of physics, from studies of the mechanisms of aggregation of granular materials to neurosciences.

Parisi’s efforts made it possible to understand and describe many different and seemingly completely random materials and phenomena, not only in physics but also in other very different fields, such as mathematics, biology, neuroscience, and machine learning.

global issue

Commenting on this year’s Nobel Physics picks, Chairman of the Nobel Committee for Physics Thors Hans Hansson said: “The discoveries highlighted by the Prize show that our knowledge of climate has a solid scientific foundation, based on careful analysis of observations.”

“All this year’s awardees have contributed to gaining deeper insights into the properties and evolution of complex physical systems,” he said in a speech to reporters.

The award comes ahead of a crucial climate conference in Glasgow, UK, the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Regarding this international conference on taking action to confront climate change, the Italian scientist Baresi said: “Taking decisive decisions and steps is an urgent necessity. We must move now at a very fast pace for the sake of future generations.”

In response to a query about whether the Nobel Committee intended to send a message to world leaders with this award, Goran Hansson, Secretary-General of the awarding body, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said: “What we are aiming at is that climate modeling has a well-established foundation in theories of physics. Court”.

“Global climate change is based on solid scientific evidence, and that’s our message,” he added.

Nobel Prize in Physics

About the life and career of the three winning scientists this year, it is important to know that Seokuro Manabe was born in 1931 in Shingo, Japan, and received his Ph.D. 1957 from the University of Tokyo, Japan, and chief meteorologist at Princeton University, USA.

As for Klaus Haselmann, he was born in Hamburg in 1931, Germany, and received his doctorate in 1957 from the University of Göttingen, Germany, and is a professor at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany.

Giorgio Baresi, born 1948 in Rome, Italy, received his doctorate in 1970 from Sapienza University in Rome, Italy, and is a professor at Sapienza University in Rome, Italy.

Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel established his prizes in his will, written a year before his death in 1896, and some 218 scientists have so far won the physics prize since it was first awarded in 1901.

Over the course of the prize, only four women have won the Nobel Prize in Physics, while one physicist, John Bardeen, won the prize twice, in 1956 and 1972.