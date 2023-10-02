The Nobel Prize for Medicine to Karikó and Weissman: “Fundamental studies for mRNA vaccines against Covid”

The winners of the Nobel Prize for medicine are the Hungarian Katalin Karikó and the American Drew Weissman, for their discoveries which have “enabled the development of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19”.

“Through their groundbreaking discoveries, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the winners have contributed to unprecedented vaccine development in the midst of one of the greatest health threats of modern times.” , said the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute.

Through their research at the University of Pennsylvania, Karikó and Weissman demonstrated how to modify mRNA molecules to prevent them from being destroyed by the cells into which they were introduced. In this way, cells could be induced to produce specific proteins, thus paving the way for a new type of vaccine, mRNA vaccines, capable of directly producing viral proteins.

It is the first of six Nobel Prizes that will be awarded this year together with those for Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Literature and Peace.