The three men made crucial discoveries that identified the hepatitis C virus.

The Nobel Prize for Medicine is awarded to Briton Michael Houghton and Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice, announces the Nobel Committee, Monday, October 5, for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus. The three scientists made a decisive contribution to the fight against this hepatitis, a “major global health problem” which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, explains the Nobel committee.

Learn more about the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine Press release: https://t.co/eGxjMgrZTQ

Advanced information: https://t.co/60S9MjmLek pic.twitter.com/gN32y3HT3X – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2020

The World Health Organization estimates that some 70 million hepatitis C infections cause 400,000 deaths each year. At the end of the 70s, Harvey Alter had identified that a mysterious hepatitis contamination took place during transfusions when it was neither hepatitis A nor hepatitis B, explains the jury.

Years later, in 1989, Michael Houghton and his team are credited with the discovery of the virus genetic sequence. As for Charles Rice, he dissected for many years the way in which the virus replicated, work that led to the emergence of a new revolutionary treatment at the turn of the 2010s. “is a historic achievement in our continued fight against viral infections”, noted Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam, member of the Nobel Assembly awarding the prize. The award is the first directly linked to a virus since 2008.

Since a first prize (in Chemistry) for two virologists in 1946, this Nobel has been added to the 17 prizes directly or indirectly linked to work on viruses, according to the former secretary of the Swedish Academy of Sciences, Erling Norrby. If the Nobel Prizes will be announced as planned this week, the coronavirus has led to the cancellation of the physical award ceremony on December 10 in Stockholm. The winners, who share nearly a million euros, must receive their prize in their country of residence.