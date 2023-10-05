For 100 years, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature was almost always male, European and over 60 years old, a pattern followed by this year’s winner, the Norwegian writer Jon Fosse (64 years old). Although the new laureate follows the historical tradition, the data shows that the patterns of these awards have changed. Below, we describe the winners by gender, age and continent.

More information

The first edition with a woman winner of the literary awards was in 1910, 10 years after the first ceremony. It was the Swedish writer Selma Lagerlöf. Until 1990, 93% of the winners were men, with only six exceptions. Since the 1990s, the gender gap has narrowed, reaching the last woman to win the award, the Frenchwoman Annie Ernaux in 2022.

By country, France is the most successful, with 16 winners, followed by the United States (13) and Germany (9). The Swedish jury has also given the prize to seven compatriots and in total to 15 authors originating from a Nordic country (Iceland, Sweden, Norway or Finland), including Fosse: 7 of them had been awarded in the first 30 editions of the award ( 1901-1930). Fosse is the fourth Norwegian, after Hamsun (1920), Bjørnson (1903) and Uned (1928).

By continent, Europe accumulates by far the largest number of awards: 72 men and 10 women, which represent 62% of the winners.

The origin of the winners is logically reflected in the most awarded languages: English dominates, followed by French and German.

Another increasingly common characteristic, which Jon Fosse also has, is longevity. The youngest winner was the British Rudyard Kipling, in 1907, who was 41 years old, but the average is 65 years old. The oldest person to win the Nobel Prize was Doris Lessing, in 2007, when she was 88 years old.

The trend over time is predictable: the awards go to increasingly older people. For example, octogenarians used to be 5% of the winners, but in recent years they are practically triple that number, 14%.

The prize is also economical

Alfred Nobel left more than 31 million Swedish crowns (today approximately 146 million euros), to be converted into a fund and invested in “safe securities,” as described in his will. The income from the investments was to be “distributed annually in the form of prizes to those who during the previous year had brought the greatest benefit to humanity.” Among the fields, it included literature.

Whether Physics, Peace, Economics or Literature, all winners receive the same amount which, over the years, has varied. Jon Fosse today took home 11 million Swedish crowns or, which is the same, 948,266 euros. But the first to receive the Nobel Prize in 1901 took home 150,782 crowns (equivalent to 12,984 euros at the time). However, at that time this amount had a value of 754,655 euros, quite close to the current prize.

The highest prize regarding the cost of living was given in 2001, whose value amounted to a little more than one million euros, and which in the Literature category was won by the British writer VS Naipaul. The reason for the variations each year? The amount of the prize money depends on how much money the Nobel Foundation can award annually. The lowest prize was received by the 1945 laureates, coinciding with the end of World War II: they took home what would be 22,000 euros today, among them the Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT