The Swedish Academy honored this Thursday the 77-year-old American poet, who is also a professor of English at Yale University.

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to American poet Louise Glück, 77, on Thursday, October 8. The committee praised its “poetic voice recognizable among all who, with austere beauty, makes the existence of each universal“.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/Wbgz5Gkv8C – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2020

Born in New York in 1943, into a Hungarian Jewish family, Louise Glück debuted in 1968 with the collection of poetry Firstborn and “was quickly recognized as one of the most important feathers in contemporary American literature“Says the Nobel Committee. In the United States, where she has spent most of her life, she has published 12 collections of poems as well as essays on poetry.

English professor at Yale University, she said to herself “surprise and happy“upon learning of this award at a very early hour in the United States,” Swedish Academy Perpetual Secretary Mats Malm reported.

Louise Glück won prestigious literary awards including the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for his collection of poems The Wild Iris, released a year earlier. Member of the Academy of American Poets, she also received the National Book Award in 2014 for her collection Faithful And Virtuous Night.

His work, explains the Nobel committee, “is characterized by its search for clarity. Childhood and family life, intimate relationships with parents and siblings, is a central theme for her. (…) She seeks the universal, and for this is inspired by myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works“, adds the committee.

“In one of his most remarkable collections, The Wild Iris (1992), she describes the miraculous return to life after winter in the poem Snowdrops“, details the committee. “Averno (2006) is his masterful collection, a visionary interpretation of the myth of the descent into hell of captive Persephone of Hades, the god of death. Another spectacular achievement is his latest collection, Faithful and virtuous night. “

In French, the translation of the poet has remained confidential until now, due to lack of publication in volume. It is limited to specialized journals. She dedicated one of her poems to Joan of Arc in 1976.

Louise Glück succeeds the Austrian Peter Handke (Nobel Prize for Literature 2019, a choice strongly criticized because of his positions favorable to Serbia during the wars in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s) and to the Polish Olga Tokarczuk (2018). She is the sixteenth woman to be awarded a Nobel since 1901.

With three laureates at the Nobel Scientific, this season could break the record of female laureates (five in 2009), while peace on Friday and the economy on Monday remain to be awarded.