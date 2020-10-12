Their work has notably “improved the theory of auctions and invented new auction formats”, according to the jury of the Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The Nobel Prize in economics was awarded, Monday, October 12, to the Americans Paul Milgrom, 72, and Robert Wilson, 83, auction experts. They have, among others, “improved auction theory and invented new auction formats”, said the jury of the Swedish Academy of Sciences. Their work was used in particular to allocate telecom frequencies.

