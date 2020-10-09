It is the twelfth Nobel Peace Prize awarded to a UN organization or personality or linked to the United Nations.

Its action, especially in times of Covid-19, is rewarded. The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to World Food Program of the United Nations, Friday 9 October. The Nobel committee points out that the coronavirus epidemic has resulted in “a sharp increase in the number of victims of hunger in the world” and that the UN World Food Program “demonstrated an impressive ability to step up efforts”.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Program (WFP).#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/fjnKfXjE3E – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2020

The Pam is awarded for “his efforts to fight hunger, for his contribution to improving the conditions of peace in areas affected by conflict and for having played a leading role in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war “, also declared the president of the Nobel committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen. It is the twelfth Nobel Peace Prize awarded to a UN organization or personality or linked to the United Nations.

Founded in 1961 with its headquarters in Rome and funded entirely by voluntary contributions, the UN body says it distributed 15 billion rations and assisted 97 million people in 88 countries last year. This figure, although staggering, represents only a fraction of the total need. Operating both by helicopter, elephant or camel, the Pam presents itself as “the largest humanitarian organization”. A necessity since, according to its estimates, 690 million people (one in 11) suffered from chronic undernourishment in 2019, and probably more this year because of the pandemic.

This year, 318 candidates were in contention, including 211 individuals and 107 organizations. A plethora of list but whose composition still remains secret. The prize (a gold medal, a diploma and a sum of 10 million Swedish kronor, or nearly 950,000 euros) must be physically presented on December 10 in Oslo if sanitary conditions permit or, if not, remotely via digital means.