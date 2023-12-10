Mohammadi is famous for her campaigns for women's rights and democracy in Iran, as well as for her fight against the death penalty. The activist, 51 years old, was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize in October for his decades of commitment, despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and years spent behind bars. She is currently detained in a prison in Tehran. At a press conference in Oslo on Saturday, her daughter Kiana Rahmani read a message from her mother in which the imprisoned activist praised the role played by the international media in “conveying to the world the voice of dissidents, protesters and human rights defenders ».

«Iranian society needs global support, and you, journalists and media professionals, are our greatest and most important allies in the difficult fight against the destructive tyranny of the government of the Islamic Republic. I sincerely thank you for your efforts, for everything you have done for us »said Mohammadi in the message released on Saturday by her daughter.

Kiana Rahmani he said he had little hope of seeing his mother again: «maybe I'll see her again in 30 or 40 years, but I think I won't see her again. But it doesn't matter, because my mother will always live in my heart, values ​​that are worth fighting for.”

Mohammadi's brother and husband told reporters in Oslo that she planned to go on hunger strike today in solidarity with Iran's Baha'i religious minority. Previously, her husband, Taghi, said he had not seen his wife for 11 years and that their children had not seen their mother for seven. Mohammadi played a leading role in the protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which occurred last year. last while in police custody for allegedly violating the country's strict headscarf law, which forces women to cover their hair and entire bodies. Narges Mohammadi she is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi, awarded in 2003. It is the fifth time in the 122-year history of the prize that the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a person in prison or under house arrest. The other Nobel Prizes will be awarded next Sunday in separate ceremonies in Stockholm, Sweden.