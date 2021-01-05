Nobel Peace Prize laureate Meirid Corrigan has nominated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Chelsea Manning informer and former CIA and NSA officer Edward Snowden for this award. Irish News…

Earlier on Monday, she sent a letter with the corresponding initiative to the Nobel Committee.

Corrigan noted that each of the nominees showed courage in “exposing the illegal actions of governments that have resulted in millions of deaths.”

“Taken together, their self-sacrifice and dedication demonstrate the magnificence of the human spirit. They are truly an example of the virtue inherent in the human heart, ”the application says.

Corrigan, along with Betty Williams, founded the Community of Peace People, which sought to end the conflict in Northern Ireland. For their work in 1976, both activists received the Nobel Peace Prize.

On January 4, a London court refused to extradite Assange to the United States. According to the judge, the journalist is highly likely to commit suicide in an American prison.

Reporters Without Borders International (RSF) disagreed with the judge’s assessment that the case was not political and called on the UK authorities to release the founder of WikiLeaks.

In 2019, Washington indicted him on 18 counts, including violating the espionage law and conspiring to hack into a government computer. The journalist faces 175 years in prison.

Assange is currently in a London prison, where he was taken after he was handed over to the authorities by the Ecuadorian embassy. The journalist has been hiding there since 2012.