The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, after meeting on Thursday with the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, in kyiv, Ukraine. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa (EFE/Pool Moncloa)

The debate on when the negotiating effort to stop a war should be strengthened is open, but it does not fill the streets. The marches are in favor of Ukraine and against the Russian government. In the coalition government of Spain, there are open discrepancies regarding the position of the international community and, although a crisis with consequences is not looming, the not to the war take body Nuances save from breaking.

“It has been a mistake that Spain has contributed to the war escalation that has not helped the people of Ukraine at all”, has sentenced the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra. Pure campaign for the next elections, has interpreted the deputy secretary general of the PSOE, María Jesús Montero. The mediation role played by the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, has served for a time to contain the verbal escalation of her group, United We Can, but now the seams are coming undone, although they have not yet burst. He not to the war clouded the atmosphere of the coalition.

The week ended with some statements by Belarra with serious accusations against his government partner. Correct tone, but without leaving anything to the interpretation. “The next thing will be to send Spanish soldiers to the battlefront?” he asked. This hypothesis is ruled out by NATO, by the European countries and by the United States.

The debate on the maintenance of military aid is open in Congress and the head of Defense, Margarita Robles, is being asked to give explanations. The socialist wing felt great relief when verifying, last Thursday, that the document registered in Congress did not bear the signature of United We Can.

ERC, EH Bildu, BNG and the CUP urge Robles to explain new shipments of war material. Pedro Sánchez surprised almost everyone by announcing this weekend that he will talk about the war in Congress next March, coinciding with the information he will offer about the High Level Meeting, which was held with Morocco, and the development of the last European Council.

Sánchez has no doubts that Spain must be in the first line of aid to Ukraine, within its possibilities. But the debate on pressing in favor of the negotiation makes its way timidly, although it does not translate at all into measures by the governments. Although the relationship between Sánchez and the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is non-existent, the popular ones do not discuss the action of Spain together with the rest of the European countries. Different organizations carry out acts that coincide with the discourse of United We Can. Movement for Peace (MPDL), Assembly of Cooperation for Peace (ACPP), the Spanish Association of Research for Peace (AIPAZ) and the two majority unions, among others, have signed a manifesto in favor of negotiations for the end from the war.

This will arrive, without being able to approximate dates, but for the moment no European president will change his criteria that Ukraine must continue to strengthen itself militarily against Russia.

Pedro Sánchez, who last week saw firsthand the damage that Russia is causing to the population of Ukraine, responded to criticism from Podemos: “All members of the Government know who is the aggressor and who is the victim.” A serious clash that obscures other significant events such as the return of the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, to social dialogue, with a signature and photo last Friday with Yolanda Díaz, and the heads of CC OO and UGT, after a year away.

The 2023-2027 Occupational Health and Safety strategy was the agreed object. The Government, and Yolanda Díaz in particular, harvests 17 agreements signed with the social agents. Her discomfort due to the clashes between the PSOE and UP is notorious and she is not always on the same side of the scale. She supports the postulates on diplomacy in the war with Putin but she unequivocally supported the president’s move to kyiv to show the firmness of the Spanish government’s commitment to Ukraine. In the Government agreement, signed by Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, the responsibility and competence of the former in international and defense matters was made explicit. That December 30, 2019, no one could have imagined that Putin was going to attack Ukraine and Europe would go to war.