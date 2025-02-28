Silvia Mas and Alex Marsans debuted at the Lanzarote International Regatta as a crew with aspirations to Los Angeles 2028. We talk to them in their first season, which will be short but intense.

“How did this crew emerge?”

“A: I had campaigned with my brother in 49er but it didn’t work and I wanted to try again.” I finished the race before the Copa América and I was clear that I wanted to embark on a new class. During the Cup I already thought of Silvia but did not want to break its concentration dynamics. The last day I dropped it and in a few days we closed it.

“S: The first thing is to know us well.” In an Olympic campaign the most important thing is the connection between pattern and crew. There are moments of so much stress that the next door has to be support.

“You’re training in Lanzarote with other crews …”

—S: Yes, we have joined Portuguese and Italians. Lanzarote is the best site in training quality: there is sun, heat, we can do many hours in the water and there are also all kinds of wind, and it depends on which area you go you have more or less wave. It is the most complete place to train and make the preseason.

“Silvia, what would Alex stand out?”

“His attitude.” It is very humble and hardworking. You see his desire and enthusiasm in his eyes. And he has the perfect body for this class.

“Sax, what about Silvia?”

—Apart of his experience in previous campaigns, he has a great leadership capacity, he believes a lot in it and what he does, mentally it is very strong, in addition to very authentic and good person. It has a brutal mental speed and is a machine tactically.

“Silvia, how did the Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman medal live?”

—S: For me it was a assured medal but the candle is like that. The last year they had won the World Cup, the European … the time came and the best prepared that could be, one hundred percent. The work they had to do became whole, perfect, and sincerely you cannot ask for more. Then the JJ.oo. Sometimes it comes out or does not come out. As an athlete, it removes you inside.

—It seems that Xammar will also campaign in 470 mixed with a new crew, what does it mean for you?

—S: If we have two strong teams in Spain, better than better. And if we can work together and go up the level to each other, better impossible.