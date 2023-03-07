There will be no German fans on Wednesday 15th for the second leg of the round of 16 scheduled in Naples between Luciano Spalletti’s team and Eintracht Frankfurt. The German club explained it in a statement: “Eintracht was informed yesterday evening by UEFA that the Italian Interior Ministry will issue an injunction this morning to Napoli, forbidding the club to sell tickets to Eintracht fans for the event on Wednesday 15. The return of the round of 16 of the Champions League is therefore prohibited”.

“This should also include the official guest contingent of a total of 2,700 tickets, of which 2,400 are in the away sector, to which the club is entitled under UEFA regulations. As soon as the concrete content of the order becomes available, Eintracht will comment in detail on this development”. The decision by the Ministry of the Interior was taken in light of the clashes in the first leg in Germany and also the violent events that took place in Naples in October, when Dutch Ajax fans arrived in the city.