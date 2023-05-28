The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, in an interview with Band returned to talk about the candidates for the position of coach of the Brazilian national team, reiterating his intention to have Carlo Ancelotti as the next coach of the Brazilian team.

Plan A and alternatives

The expert coach now at Real Madrid therefore remains his “Plan A”, while among the main alternatives to Ancelotti are Dorival Júnior (currently at San Paolo), Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) and Fernando Diniz (Fluminense). Ednaldo praised the three technicians but said he hadn’t had any kind of direct contact with them. “Brazil has several competent coaches that we respect a lot, but we have a plan A, and it is Ancelotti. We have the feeling that it will work. I think he has a chemistry with the Brazilian national team: he knows most of the players who have played and play for the national team and he is a fan of Brazilian football.”