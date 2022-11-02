With a fence for a ‘goat path’, the great ambitions of the Rutte IV cabinet were blocked on Wednesday. The Council of State ended the exemption for construction in order to be able to continue building during the nitrogen crisis. The ruling is a victory for nature, but an acute problem for construction and the government.

The judgment of the Council of State does not come as a surprise, but it is no less sensitive: the highest administrative court corrects the Dutch government that it can no longer evade European legislation with tricks to repair nature damage caused by nitrogen.

“A setback,” Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen, VVD) called the statement euphemistically on Wednesday during a press meeting at the department. “Very honest: my fear, my concern, has always been here,” she also said of the verdict.

The cabinet will provide an initial explanation of the impact of the ruling on Thursday and will come up with a plan of action this month.

The ruling comes at a difficult time, when the cabinet is already struggling with angry farmers, the stalled asylum reception, housing shortage, climate change, inflation and energy prices and international tensions due to the war in Ukraine.

Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing, CDA) has just made agreements with provinces to build 917,000 new homes by 2030. These were already ambitious plans with rising interest rates, high construction costs and staff shortages, but now that the construction exemption has expired, further delays seem largely unavoidable.

De Jonge did not want to call the housing plans up to and including 2030 unfeasible. But certainly in places near vulnerable nature, building will become “a lot more complicated”, he acknowledged.

Wind farms

The expiry of the construction exemption will not only affect the construction of homes, but may also affect the construction of sustainable infrastructure, such as wind farms.

That is a new setback for the plans of Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy, D66); Even if the cabinet implements all climate plans, the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 will not be achieved, the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) reported on Tuesday.

The cessation of many construction projects will cause further economic damage. That is also a problem for the cabinet, which is already allocating many billions to improve purchasing power while the world economy – and therefore also the Netherlands – is heading for a recession.

The question is what the scope of the ruling of the Council of State will be. When the highest administrative court found the nitrogen approach at the time insufficient in 2019, thousands of construction projects came to a standstill. In order to be able to continue to build, the cabinet came up with the exemption, a legal goat path, whereby the nitrogen emissions during the day construction was not included. The licensing authority only looked at the nitrogen emissions during the use of a new road or residential area, not at the construction.

In a new case involving the Porthos construction project in the port of Rotterdam, environmental organization Mobilization for the Environment (MOB) has successfully challenged this construction exemption. This means that for all current and future permit applications, the nitrogen emissions must first be calculated.

Restore nature

But it does not mean a ‘complete construction freeze’, and there remains room for ‘projects of major public interest’ if the damage to nature is compensated, the Council of State emphasizes. But construction is back to the situation in 2019, when the previous nitrogen approach was rejected, and will have to work cleaner.

There is actually only “one thing” that the cabinet can do, said Minister Van der Wal on Wednesday. “Restoring nature and emitting much less nitrogen.” The obvious thing to do is to stop the emission of major polluters, the peak-loaders, such as intensive livestock farms and heavy industry. But the government also knows that this can be a difficult and lengthy process.

“There is really no escaping this,” tweeted Member of Parliament Tjeerd de Groot of coalition party D66, after the Council of State’s decision. “With only voluntary and non-committal, it is not possible to build and nature will not recover.”