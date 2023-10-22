An image of the El Saler fire shared on the X account of the AA VV Dehesa El Saler. AAVV Dehesa El Saler

At around 2:10 p.m., firefighters from the Valencia City Council considered the forest fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in Devesa del Saler under control, and the CV-500 highway has been reopened to traffic. It is the ninth fire recorded since the summer in the Devesa del Saler, which has a dune and Mediterranean forest system and is located in the Albufera natural park, 10 kilometers from Valencia. Most of the incidents have not been very important, but they have added up to affected hectares of a very rich and sensitive forest area, located on the spit of land that separates the Mediterranean Sea from the freshwater lake of l’Albufera. In El Saler, belonging to the municipality of Valencia, about 1,700 people live in an approximate area of ​​800 hectares.

The Civil Guard has opened an investigation in which it is analyzing the evidence to determine the origin of the fire, while patrolling the area in case any other outbreak occurs. The first investigations point to the possibility that it was intentional, although the investigation remains open. In the early hours of Friday to Saturday, a fire broke out that burned around five square meters and was quickly put out, according to municipal sources.

The fire had been stabilized at 6:49 a.m. this Sunday, after a new outbreak was recorded last night that was extinguished shortly after. As a result of the fire, 18 people had to be evacuated from the Casal l’Esplai hostel and a section of the CV-500, already reopened to traffic, had to be cut. Between 14 and 16 hectares have been burned, according to what the Lift-EMV.

During the night from this Saturday to Sunday, various firefighters have remained working to refresh the area, as reported by 112 CV through its social networks.

At around 9:20 a.m., seven fire crews from the Valencia City Council, six crews from the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium, an amphibious plane and an environmental agent were working to extinguish the fire.

Mercedes Gómez, spokesperson for the El Saler neighborhood association, has been watching the fire all night, like many other neighbors. Gómez assures that the privileged environment “is not protected” and denounces a lack of surveillance in the Albufera Natural Park and cleaning of the area, in statements collected by Radio Valencia Cadena SER.

On Saturday afternoon, the council’s firefighters mobilized their Advanced Command Post (PMA), located in the El Saler fire station, where the councilor delegate for Fire Prevention and Extinction, Juan Carlos Caballero, moved this Sunday. of the PP, who thanked the troops deployed for their work “to guarantee security and recover normality in the area.” “We are not going to spare any effort to protect our most precious natural environment: the Devesa de El Saler.”

The councilor of the PSPV-PSOE in the Valencia City Council María Pérez has demanded that the mayor of the city, María José Catalá, explain “what the council has done in the last three months to prevent El Saler from suffering a new fire again. after up to nine fires have been declared in the natural park without any response.” “Four months have passed since Catalá assumed management of the City Council and in this time he has been unable to coordinate effective and preventive measures to neutralize the alleged arsonist who is stalking the largest green lung of the city,” the councilor denounced.

“The City Hall firefighters have done a magnificent job and are working hard. Likewise, the local police have reinforced surveillance in El Saler. The City Council reminds us that the responsibility to investigate fires lies with the Civil Guard, and we do not doubt their good work. We regret the statements of the PSOE that doubts the work of the State Security Forces and Bodies,” Caballero responded.