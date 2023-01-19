in the time of Nintendo DS there was a franchise that basically made consoles sell like hot cakes, and that was precisely the one of nintendogs, a simulator for raising pets. However, from the 3DS in 2011 No further installments of the franchise had been released, but fortunately for the fans, that could change according to a certain document.

Nintendo seems interested in bringing the saga to mobile devices. A recent patent has shown filing for what appears to be an augmented reality game that will use the camera to locate and interact with a dog. In several screenshots from, a dog can be seen on what looks like a mobile device where the word “place” is also written, implying that the dog can be placed wherever the camera is pointed.

This idea could make a lot of sense, since some applications are normally decommissioned to make way for others, since games like dragalia lost they have finished working. And it seems that the company wants to go more for the capsule part, since Mario Kart Tour it remains one of the most successful games in terms of external purchases.

Whenever these types of parents are made known, in the end they are not usually the final project, but it is a matter of flipping a coin, since it could also be announced soon in a live broadcast. This app would be next after Pikmin blossomwhich is an association with Nianticwho at the time have created the popular Pokemon Go!

For now, all this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: I’m not a big fan of the Nintendogs saga, but if in the end it’s a free application, it doesn’t hurt to take a look at it. Obviously, you will have transactions that involve real money after engaging users.