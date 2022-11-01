The time has come when many users of the switch they have been waiting. Right now, everyone who already owns this console can update their firmware to version 15.0.1, and unlike previous improvements, here we see more than just a more stable console.

On this occasion, Nintendo Switch update 15.0.1 goes beyond simple stability improvements to the console, even if they don’t expect anything substantial. The big changes in this firmware version are:

-Resolved an issue that caused Error Code: 2181-1000 to appear when playing DLC ​​from a console other than the main console.

-Resolved an issue that prevented screenshots during specific game scenes for some games.

-General system stability improvements to improve user experience.

With this, OatmealDomea renowned Nintendo data miner, has pointed out that this update also updates the list of swear words that cannot be used on the console. Without a doubt, a fairly normal firmware upgrade, but at least it goes beyond what we usually see.

On related topics, Call of Duty games could be coming to the Switch. Similarly, mario party Y Mario Party 2 come to this console.

Editor’s Note:

It may not be the big changes that many expect, but it makes it clear that Nintendo still plans to give the console good support. Perhaps we will no longer see substantial changes to the interface or something like that, but in the coming years the console will continue to be more than active.

Via: Nintendo