Once again, and silently, the Switch has received a new update. However, this time we do not see an improved version of the firmware, since we are still with the 14.1.2 edition. This update is known as “rebootless”, and is the second in recent months.

Rebootless updates are very silent, since they don’t even require you to restart the console, and the changes are minor. According to renowned data miner OatmealDome, the list of swear words now includes:

-A racial slur for the Japanese.

-Several misspellings of Hitler and a sexual term.

-”http://icloud.com” and “http://outlook.com”.

As OatmealDome points out, racial slurs in Japanese also refer to wishing someone dead. Secondly, links are used to prevent someone from entering certain types of emails into text boxes. Considering the type of update, these changes are likely already included on your console.

On related topics, the rumors of the Switch Pro are turned on again. Similarly, Nintendo warns about the risks of using the Switch in hot seasons.

Editor’s Note:

It’s about time a bigger update was available from Nintendo. Gamers are still demanding that Netflix and other streaming platforms come to this console, and it wouldn’t need any additional themes or home screen colors.

Via: OatmealDome