If you recently missed out on The Game Collection’s Switch OLED deal for £299.95, you’ll be pleased to know you can find a similar deal over at Amazon right now. The online retail giant has reduced the price of the white Nintendo Switch OLED to £300.44. We’re not sure exactly what the stock levels are like but it has sold out in the past- and the Neon Switch OLED is currently sold out at Amazon.

While £9.55 is only a small 3 per cent discount, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the console at Amazon, and it’s the cheapest Switch OLED console right now.

Whether you’re upgrading from the standard Switch or Switch Lite and already own a bunch of games, or if you are buying a Nintendo Switch for the first time and not fussed on what’s included in the bundles- purchasing the OLED variant on its own means you can simply buy a game of your choice – physical or digital.

However, if you’re looking for a cheap Switch OLED bundle, Game is selling a bundle which includes the white Switch OLED and a copy of Pikmin 3: Deluxe or Paper Mario: The Origami King for £319.99.

The standard price of a Switch OLED is £309.99, so you’re basically getting it with a game for an extra tenant. If either of these games tickle your fancy, these bundles at Game are the better deal.

You can find even more Switch OLED, Switch and Switch Lite bundle deals plus the latest discounts for games and accessories over at our best Nintendo Switch deals page.

