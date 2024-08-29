But what are the “port” video games that have the best graphics ? The answer comes from Digital Foundry .

Nintendo Switch it is a console with many years behind it and, compared to its direct competitors currently on the market, it is certainly not the most powerful platform on a technical level. However, this does not mean that you cannot perform small graphical miracles with the console from the Kyoto company, especially when it comes to third-party video games ported to the hybrid console.

Nintendo Switch Ported Video Games With The Best Graphics

Let’s see in a simplified way the games that are cited by Digital Foundry:

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

Nier Automata

Ace Combat 7

Dragon Quest 11

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

No Man’s Sky

DOOM (1, 2 and 3)

Doom (2016)

Doom Eternal

Crysis (1, 2 and 3)

Yooka Laylee

Team Sonic Racing

Virtua Racing

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Alien Isolation

Metro Redux

Dying Light

Burnout Paradise

Grid Autosport

Portal

Portal 2

Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 4

Zombie Army

Of course each game has been included in the list for different reasons and for a complete and detailed explanation we recommend you look at the video above from Digital Foundry. In general, DF engineers talk about how by making some sacrifices, such as the 30 FPS in Nier Automata, the teams can achieve great graphical results.

It is also mentioned as an example that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice uses pre-rendered cutscenes, instead of sequences managed by the in-game engine, in order to maintain the graphic quality of those sections. Also the use of technologies such as FSR 2 helps on Nintendo Switch. In short, talented teams can fully utilize the platform with great results.

Tell us, which games ported from other platforms have the best graphics on Nintendo Switch in your opinion?