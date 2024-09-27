Although we are still a few days away from the opening of the Nintendo Museum, some lucky people already had the opportunity to attend this place as part of a preview. In this way, it has become known that the extensive history of the Big N is on display for the entire public, and that includes the failure that was the Virtual Boy. Instead of hiding its mistakes, the Japanese company allows everyone to experience the few that were available on this console, and all through emulation in switchsomething that has excited more than one.

In an interview with IGN Japan, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that the 20 Virtual Boy games on display at the Nintendo Museum are not running on original hardwarebut they are available to attendees through an emulation on Switch, something that has surprised more than one person, and opens the doors to an interesting future. This is what he said about it:

“Also, I think Virtual Boy is something difficult, which is not often seen in the world, but this is also on display. “I’m using a Switch to emulate the Virtual Boy, so if you take a look at it, you can see a three-dimensional image of that era.”

While it is interesting that Nintendo is emulating its games to display in the museum, what is most striking is that This opens the door to the possibility that the 20 Virtual Boy titles reach Switch Onlinegiving an audience the opportunity to experience titles they may never be able to do on original hardware.

Although the Virtual Boy was a complete failure, this console’s library has a couple of worthwhile experiences. Titles like Virtual Boy Wario Land, Mario’s Tennis, Jack Bros., and more have become cult games for some people, and having all this and more on the Switch would be something more than one person could appreciate. On related topics, they reveal how powerful the Switch 2 battery will be. Likewise, the Switch 2 would be different from what the leaks have shown.

Author’s Note:

If Nintendo can emulate the Virtual Boy on Switch, this means they can do almost anything with their console. However, it is very likely that these games will not be available to the general public, even if many want to know more about this failure.

Via: Nintendo Soup