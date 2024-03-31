In past live broadcasts of the Nintendo company, an announcement was made that attracted a lot of attention, and that was precisely that they would be opening an area like a museum, with key pieces and important documents that are part of the history of this giant in the media. games. In fact, during that first video demonstration they told us that their doors would open in March 2024 in Japanbut it seems that the work rate would not be enough to see the feat accomplished.

The construction notice displayed on the company's site, as captured by a user known as @hanayohaneNEKO in Twitternow it tells us the end date as the April 30th of this same year. It's unclear how long this update has been in place, but it appears the gallery won't be ready by the time it was initially revealed. So fans of the company will have to wait a little longer, although a general revelation has not yet been made on official social networks.

Apparently the Nintendo Museum is under construction until April 30 and will be open during Golden Week?

It is worth mentioning that this is not an exaggerated opening in terms of timing either, but it could be a bit discouraging that those who were visiting the country in the exact month will miss out on the experience of seeing important archives and historical products from the creators of the world of Mario. In addition, there is talk that there will be activations as well, so many users will want to be part of the experience as soon as it opens, coming for another great era of glory for tourism in Japan.

Let us not forget that also the section of donkey kong in Super Nintendo World is under construction, then it will be a glorious time to visit the lands of the rising sun.

Editor's note: This would be one of my dreams in life to be able to visit, but unfortunately there is not enough money to even go to Japan for a week, so we will have to wait until the savings cover all that part of the plane, lodging and the obligatory purchases. .