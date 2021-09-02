Until recently, the digital game store of Nintendo, the eShop, had very little presence in Latin America. It was especially focused on Mexico, and later, Brazil, whose launch was last year.

But the rest of Latin America was not taken into account. Fortunately, versions of the store for more Latin countries came into operation this week. Specifically, for Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru, where there are many fans of the brand.

The Nintendo eShop extends to Latin America

It was at 5:30 pm PT on September 1 that he took office. In this way players will be able to purchase content in the form of digital games and DLC. On the same date mentioned above, an update was published to enable said regional service.

What is available? At the moment 750 games stand out for Switch, but this small selection will grow with more posts from Nintendo and the licensees.

Among the titles that can now be purchased and downloaded are Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Miitopia, Mario Golf: Super Rush and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Equally, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In the case of this last game, its DLC can also be acquired, either by buying fighters separately or through season passes.

750 games are available, but more to come

As for games from licensees, they are highlighted Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Samurai Warriors 5 and NEO: The World Ends with You, But are not the only ones.

These versions of the eShop for Latin America they will accept regional payment methods in local currencies. However, for that you need to create a Nintendo Account configured by country. This also applies from September 1.

Bill van zyll, director and general manager of Latin America in Nintendo of America, had some comments about it.

Started by saying ‘We are extremely excited that gamers in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru can easily select and purchase games for the Nintendo Switch system directly from Nintendo eShop’.

Regarding the number of titles, he pointed out ‘We will continue to increase the number of games in the Nintendo eShop library, with titles for all types of gamers on Nintendo Switch’.

As expected, the Gold Points acquired by the games will be taken into account in My Nintendo, but for each respective region.

Source: Press Release.