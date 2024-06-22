In short, the discounts have affected the various positions and some comebacks, while in tenth place we even see a preorder: that of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD which will be available on Nintendo Switch starting from June 27th, therefore in a few days.

Hogwarts Legacy has returned to the top of the Nintendo eShop rankings , managing to grab the second position of the top 10 thanks to the current offers on the purchase of the game. Of course, Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal remains firmly in first place.

The ranking of digital-only games

As regards the ranking of games available only digitallyStardew Valley proves to be unstoppable but it’s not a big surprise if we consider that the game has sold 30 million copies so far.

Stardew Valley Among Us Little Kitty, Big City The Game of Life 2 Boomerang Fu Subnautica Color Water Sort The Last Campfire Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Hollow Knight

Behind the blockbuster Among Us, the very pleasant Little Kitty, Big City resists, followed by The Game of Life 2 and Boomerang Fu, which completes the top 5. In the lower areas we see titles such as Subnautica, The Last Campfire, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game and of course Hollow Knight.

Team Cherry’s excellent metroidvania He’s really making his many fans feel sorry for himwaiting for years for news regarding the second chapter of the series, Silksong.