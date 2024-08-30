As discovered by X user BringBackBanjoK, Banjo-Kazooie fan-made decompilation project reaches 100% completion . So now that the game code is basically out, we can expect to see it soon. converted to native form on PC as happened for all similar projects (which is the goal of reverse engineering).

Coming soon to our monitors

What does this mean? Not only that we will be able to play Banjo-Kazooie without the need for emulators, but also that Modders will be able to make profound graphical improvements of all kinds. For example, they can improve the fluidity of the gameplay, they can add ultra-wide support, 4K resolution and ray tracing, just to name a few. There are no limits in this sense.

Naturally The PC port will require the rom obtained from an original copy of Banjo-Kazooie to run (the software will take the resources from the rom and combine them with the decompiled code). This is a necessary, and very legal, expedient to avoid piracy. Simply, developers must not distribute copyrighted resources with their code and the game is done.

Decompiled Nintendo 64 games naturally include Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. In any case, it seems that all the most beloved titles of the platform will be decompiled sooner or later, given the activity of the community in this sense.

For those who don’t know, Banjo-Kazooie is a 3D platformer developed by a RARE in a state of grace. Recently some of the developers of the original have created a new series that is its spiritual sequel, Yooka-Laylee.