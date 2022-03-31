The Nintendo 3DS It is a console that is already out, and proof of this is that its digital store will come to an end next year. Virtually all developers are already working on video games. switchwith the exception of Squire Games, who in the middle of 2022 will be launching a new game for the 3DS and yes, also in physical format.

Fragrant Story will arrive next April as an exclusive of the 3DSand its authors describe it as “a new 16-bit tactical RPG very much in the style of Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy Tactics. The game will include a soundtrack CD as well, as well as a digital copy. The standard edition will be priced at $35 dollars, while the Collector’s Edition it will sell for $70 or $120 if you also want it autographed by its developers. In the shop It will also be sold for $4 dollars.

Publisher’s note: It’s definitely a rather strange decision, but surely collectors won’t want to waste the opportunity to get their hands on what could be the last physical game to receive the 3DS. It sounds difficult for someone else to want to continue developing for this console, but it’s not that far-fetched either.

