Real Madrid Vinícius footballer has been one of the protagonists of Valencia 2025. The Brazilian, always in the spotlight in his confrontations with the che, Che, He has had his own ninot, called ‘d’Or’ shitted, Thus ironing with the Golden Ball that finally won a few months ago.

Created by Víctor Navarro, The Ninot represents Vinícius with half Real Madrid T -shirt and the other average of the Brazilian national team, thus representing the colors that the footballer currently saw.

It was already controversial when its creation came to light, but now It has become the focus of teasing having Vinícius very present during these holidays of Valencia.

As a user has shared on social networks, a group of people began to sing to the Ninot laughing vinícius when he was transferred by the city of the arts and sciences of Valencia. “Vinícius beach ball!”they shouted.

“Vini is watering the garden with its crying, Madrid is encouraging him and grants him D’Or (Gold Boñiga); They are crocodile tears that will make him flee in boat and make a gentle defense, of course, the AS and the brand, “can be read on the explanatory plate of the Ninot.