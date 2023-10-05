The Niño Jesús Children’s Hospital, a reference center in pediatrics belonging to the Madrid public health system, has stopped paying contracted companies, according to complaints from Madrid businessmen who, in some cases, have been waiting to get paid since January. When creditors demand payment, those responsible for this center with an annual budget of 70 million explain to them that “there is no money until next year.” Some of these companies have stopped providing services in areas that are sensitive to the health of patients, although the CCOO union says in this regard that there is no health problem because “when a contractor leaves they turn to another who they do not pay either.”

The problems of delays in collections from the administrations are common, but these businessmen say that they have never faced a delay as long as the one they suffer with this hospital that borders Retiro Park. They say that the defaults on the Child Jesus had already occurred in previous years, but this year they have worsened. This critical situation has coincided with a period from February to this month in which the hospital has lacked a manager. César Gómez left the position in February to assume the same role at the San Carlos Clinic, one of the large hospitals of the Madrid Health Service, and his position at the children’s hospital has been assumed by Julio Zargo, who was deputy director of the Clinic. The Ministry of Health recognizes that this relief has caused “some specific event in payments” and that the affected suppliers are mostly maintenance and works contracts and not the assistance section.

In some cases, non-payment is threatening the survival of creditor companies. The Madrid businessman Rubén Quero directs two contracts with around twenty employees that provide maintenance services in radiodiagnostic imaging. The hospital owes 134,000 euros to his companies, Clisanitec and Softcream, he says. “I have to close it myself,” he laments. “The bank calls me daily and on a psychological level I don’t sleep and the worst goes through my head.”

The owner of Pharmaclima, Tomás Alonso from Madrid, worked until June maintaining the clean rooms, where medications for children are prepared in a controlled environment. In his case, he says that the company has not been sunk because the debt is less, 8,000 euros. He says that he has been suffering from delays for three years, but this year he got fed up. “They have been telling us all year that they have run out of money and I have responded that I am not putting even one more screw in there.” His task is delicate because they must maintain a pristine space to avoid cross-contamination in the preparation of drugs. Alonso does not know if the hospital has turned to another company. “If they haven’t done it, it would be very serious. “They would be playing with the health of the creatures.”

Another company that has stopped providing service is Elman Electroautomatismos, based in the Madrid municipality of Berzosa del Lozoya. They were in charge of maintaining the generators that provide energy in the event of a blackout. They also have outstanding invoices since January.

Fondeco, another small company with five employees based in Majadahonda (west of Madrid), has not been able to leave its anti-legionella treatment contract in the cooling towers because the health inspection has prevented it from doing so. They also say that the hospital owes them a bill of 8,000 euros. “In administration they tell us that there is no money because their budget has been exhausted. And that was in August,” says its technical director, Begoña Nagore. “We have been working with the hospital for many years, but this year we still haven’t seen a penny.”

The CCOO delegate at the hospital, Ángel García, says that there are also construction and supply companies among the debtors. “This is a problem that I spoke about with the manager (César Gómez) who told us that he could not do anything. The payment orders had to come from above,” he says he responded to him, in reference to his superiors in the Madrid Health Service (Sermas), the public law entity in charge of the health care system in the Community of Madrid.

