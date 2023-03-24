The Polygon site shared that in an exclusive interview with Paramount a new game of The ninja turtles. The most interesting thing is that this will be an adaptation of the popular edition of the heroes known as The Last Ronin.

Among the details that were revealed, they said it will be a darker adventure, inspired by the recent titles of god of war. After all, The Last Ronin’s plot is more mature and with more adult themes. So your adaptation would have to be the same.

The story of this comic follows the sole survivor of The ninja turtles in a New York destroyed by war. This lone warrior sets out for revenge against those who killed her brothers.

According to Paramount, it will be a single player game with a third person perspective. The studio in charge of its creation has not yet been revealed, nor a possible release date. However, they assure that it will be a reality. Who do you think will be ideal to do it?

What else awaits The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

After the excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revengethe adaptation of The Last Ronin It will be his next game. While in the field of movies, the heroic reptiles are already preparing their return with an animated adventure for this 2023.

Source: Paramount

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant It will be the name of this new tape that will arrive on August 4. Here we will see the team in a much younger version than what we are used to. It will also introduce several of the mutant animals from his multiple cartoons. Will you see her when she comes out?

