With these characters it will be possible to complete missions and at the same time unlock themed rewards and much more.

The missions mentioned above are divided into six phases and each one is based on an objective of these famous teenage heroes.

It is in this way that the Ninja Turtles in Fortnite They can earn mutagen and unlock in-game gifts in the free and premium Cowabunga Pass.

By completing a certain number of missions you can obtain Krang's schematic and there are six of them to get this villain's retro backpack.

What will the brand new Cowabunga Pass include? Well, another retro backpack called Ninja Turtles Pizza can be unlocked.

Fountain: Epic Games.

Other novelties are the Kuro Kabuto bass for use in Fortnite Festival and Turtle Airship glider and much more.

Purchasing the Premium Rewards Course can earn you the Destroyer Outfit, Destroyer Steel Claws Pickaxe, Super Destroyer Cloak Back Pack, and Super Destroyer Outfit.

The Destroyer and Super Destroyer suits are so stylish Fortnite like LEGO. For some it may seem like too much but there is more.

The gameplay of the Ninja Turtles also comes to this Battle Royale. Not only because the weapons of these martial art chelonians can be used but because they will have four skills with different statistics: Attack, Air Attack, Ninja Onslaught and Double Jump.

Fountain: Epic Games.

There are also driftboards of these characters and even pizza boxes to restore Life and Shield. And to top it off, Master Splinter is in the in-game store with outfits from Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo and April O'Neill.

The suits mentioned above still have a LEGO style. Apart from Fortnite and the Ninja Turtles we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

