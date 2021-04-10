EI Seville he is already preparing his Monday appointment in Vigo with the focus on giving continuity to its good time in LaLiga. His triumph over him Athletic invites hope in Nervión and the challenge grows to Julen Lopetegui, that faces the remaining nine finals of the championship with the mission of emulating the closing of the campaign signed by his team in the past 2020.

The sevillista set add 58 points At this point and it has already equaled the best Seville in history at this point. Improving it is in the hands of the Basque coach, who for the moment does not want to see beyond the option of tie a place in the Champions League ASAP. As much as the distance from the head has also remained minimized in the last weeks. But its nine appointments invite a challenge: reach 76 points become the best sevillista course in history in a league. And Lopetegui can achieve it if he closes the campaign with figures similar to the last year: scored 19 points in the last nine games.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 9, 2021

The Nervionense coach also trusts that his players deliver his best version and reach this final stretch physically well despite the very high sum of minutes. After the last League, he embarked on his adventure towards what would be his sixth Europa League won and the team’s potential was reflected in that triumphant season finale. Visits to the Real society, the Real Madrid and the Villarreal are presented as tougher challenges in his calendar, although the true roadmap of Lopetegui only has Vigo present. Celta will measure Sevilla’s claims to be a record hunter or even a candidate for something else. And there is no better mirror than this past 2020.