Regarding the first problem from last week, here is what Raúl Toral comments: “This is an example of an ‘oboe’ (off by one error). When counting the duration of the 6 chimes we count the time from the first to the last. During this time, 5 intervals have elapsed (from the first chime to the second, from the second to the third, from the third to the fourth, from the fourth to the fifth and from the fifth to the sixth). Therefore, each interval has lasted 6/5=1.2 seconds. In the 12 bells there are 11 intervals that will take 11×1.2=13.2 seconds”.

As for Kant’s clock problem, it is quite simplified, without changing the basic reasoning, if we consider that the philosopher returns home immediately after seeing the time on his friend’s clock. Suppose the stopped watch read 2. Kant winds it up, goes to his friend’s house, whose watch reads 5, returns home and sees that his watch now reads 3, which means that it took him an hour to go and return, that is, half an hour has passed since he saw that it was 5 o’clock on his friend’s watch; therefore, it is 5.30.

arithmetic riddles

The nine figures and the changing zero is a verse by Borges, who in the first quatrain of his sonnet the lover says:

Moons, ivories, instruments, roses,

lamps and Dürer’s line,

the nine figures and the changing zero,

I have to pretend that such things exist.

And it is also the title of a delightful book by the Colombian mathematician Bernardo Recamán, in which, as the title suggests, arithmetic riddles abound, some easy and others not so easy, many devised by the author himself and all of them interesting and ingenious. Let’s look at three of them:

1. I asked my neighbor how many grandchildren he had and he replied: “Each one is a different age and the sum of their ages is 73, my own age. And no other set of different integers whose sum is 73 has a greater product than the ages of my grandchildren.”

How many grandchildren does the neighbor have and how old are they?

2. Some of the 5,000 members of the World Arithmetic Society (each of whom has a different membership number between 1 and 5,000) got together to discuss a problem, and while queuing for a drink discovered that their membership numbers they formed a set of consecutive numbers, and that none of the members was next to someone whose number was coprime to their own. (Remember that coprime or mutually prime numbers are those that do not have more common divisors than 1).

How many members met and what were their membership numbers?

3. The square of a number and its cube usually share at least one digit, though not always; for example, the square of 14, 196, and its cube, 2,744, share neither.

What is the largest number you can find whose square and cube do not share any digits?

Recaman’s sequence

Mathematics according to Bernardo Racamán, in an image taken from YouTube.

In addition to his recreational mathematics books, Bernardo Recamán is known, especially in the field of computer science, for the sequence that bears his name. Actually there are two sequences attributed to Recamán, but this is the best known:

0, 1, 3, 6, 2, 7, 13, 20, 12, 21, 11, 22, 10, 23, 9, 24, 8, 25, 43, 62…

What numbers follow?

The main image of this article shows a Visualization of the Recamán sequence.

