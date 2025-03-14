With forgiveness of the Adidas Samba and the Gazelle, the shoes that have returned in style this year have been others that bring us again the aesthetics of the 90 and 2000. They could be the New Balance 9060 that have also triumphed, but we refer to the Nike Cortez.

The past spring triumphed and they have all the ballots to become the queens of the closet. Your character Vintage that never goes out of style make this model a Must that now combines with garments that no one would have imagined there in the 70s when they launched.

In fact, although they were the first shoe to run from Nike, of which the movie gave good faith Forrest Gumpnow they cease to be a proposal for sport and jump to Street Style. The best thing is that we can now Get this mythical model with a 40% discountor, what is the same, For less than 55 euros. Of course, only in some colors that we reveal below.

Nike Cortez Shoes offer

These are the Nike Cortez models on offer. Nike





Buy for 53.99 euros

Although the Nike Cortez Textile are available in 11 colors (plus the option to customize them for some more money), the official website has activated its offers in just three tones. Specifically, the pink, lilac and violet blue have been the models chosen to be lowered almost 40 euros.

Of course, given the price, not all sizes are available, so if you find yours and you are interested, do not think about it too much. The same goes for other tones that are not reduced and have the original price of 89.99 euros.

Regardless of the chosen color, these shoes They maintain the essence of the mythical model of the 70s, but with renewed benefits. For example, they have a more wide and lateral toe more signatures, to favor comfort and do not want to remove it all day. Another of its advantages is that, despite these made with fabric, it does not deform or wrinkle.





How to carry the Nike Cortez

Although initially they were born with sports aesthetics, this footwear is now one of the most versatile in the closet. Of course, The jeans are his great alliesbut they are also perfect for looks more formal. For women, skirts and dresses can also be taken with Nike Cortez.

