Rome, woman hit in the face by an unknown person: knockout game hypothesis

The nightmare knockout game returns to Rome, where a woman was hit in the face by an unknown man who then fled.

The story dates back to 20 January and took place around 8 pm in Viale Spartaco, on the Appio Claudio. As reconstructed from The Republica woman was returning home with shopping bags when she was hit in the face by a stranger.

Fell to the ground, the woman fortunately was not injured, while the attacker fled. The gesture appears inexplicable since it was not an attempted theft or robbery.

This is why the hypothesis that it may have been a knockout game, a “game” born in the United States which consists in attacking a passer-by with the intention of “knocking him out”, with a single blow, is making its way.

In Rome, over the years, there have been several reports of attacks of this type, which occurred especially in the nightlife areas.