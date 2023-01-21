Video

Nightmare on January 20 afternoon on the ferry that connects Ponza to Formia. The Laziomar ship took over 5 hours to reach the mainland, having ended up in the middle of a hurricane and having been forced to face 7-8 meter waves. Given the weather conditions, the ship was delaying its departure after having loaded vehicles and passengers. Suddenly, however, the moorings broke and the captain was forced to leave to avoid shipwreck in the port of the island.



02:09