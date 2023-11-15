Another very young worker who died at work, crushed by a machine: her name was Anila Grishaj and she was only 26 years old

He was called Anila Grishaj and the young worker who tragically lost her life yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 14 October, was 26 years old while carrying out her work in a food company in the Treviso area. Having got her head stuck in a packaging machine, it was impossible for her to do anything other than confirm her death.

Another dramatic accident at work it shakes Italy and unfortunately takes away a very young woman with a life still ahead of her.

A tragedy that tragically recalls what happened to Luana D’Orazio in 2021, in the textile company of Montemurlo where he had been working for some time. The 21-year-old, mother of a small child, was stuck in a warp that left her no escape.

The machinery, on which the necessary checks were subsequently carried out, was found to have been tampered with and without the necessary checks safety supports.

Even the girl who died yesterday was stuck in a machine, which crushing it in the head area it fractured her vertebrae and caused her death.

Her name is Anila Grishaj, he was only 26 years old and worked in a food company Parish Church of Soligoin the province of Treviso.

He was doing his job when a newly purchased machine used for packaging frozen foods took him hooked up and crushed.

Useless every attempt to rescue implemented first by colleagues and then by the rescuers, who promptly arrived on site.

An investigation has been opened into the death of Anila Grishaj

From Albanian originshad been living in Veneto with her family for a long time and had built a healthy, regular life there, with a job and many friendships.

Still it is not clear how this happened the tragedy, whether it was a human error on her part or whether there were technical problems with the machinery.

To clarify this and other factors, the Treviso prosecutor’s office it obviously has opened an investigation on the matter and the machinery in question was seized.

In the hours following the drama, there were moments of very high tension outside the factory. Tension among some family members of Anila, who arrived on site after hearing the news, and some people who were still inside the company. The police they had to intervene to remove the family members.