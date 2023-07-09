The nightmare for corn farmers in Sinaloa it is not over yet. Not even for the small producers of one to 15 hectares, for whom the federal and state governments devised a grain purchase program that, in the end, did not completely solve the corn marketing problem that they promoted in sinaloa.

They imposed the planting plan without a plan of commercialization, which they took out from under their sleeve when the harvest of the product was underway and the protests of the producers were on top. If a good number of small producers, there is talk of 2,500, did not enter the program, for medium and large producers the situation is worse, because they are exposed to market behavior and prices are punished. The ton does not even reach 5 thousand pesos.

The small producers that did not enter the Segalmex program or the State GovermentDespite the fact that they range from one to 15 hectares, they are demoralized and worried because there is talk that they would enter once the government sells those that it has purchased and in its possession. And it is that they observe that only 9 thousand tons of corn have been taken out of Sinaloa and taken to the stores diconsa for your sale. If even when they sell the product in those stores they are going to pay and buy more corn for the producers, that means the consolidation of failure.

Under those conditions, the autumn-winter agricultural cycle was one of the worst in the history of Sinaloa in terms of planning and marketing despite the official speeches of the ruling morenismo. The only ones who are winning are the industrialists. There must be a reason.