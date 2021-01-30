Anguish, but with a happy ending. This is what the six aquiline fishermen who were rescued at dawn on February 3, 1984, experienced after their boat, ‘Villalobos’, about ten miles off Cabo de Palos. Of course, they had to go through long hours and difficult moments until they could be safe. Undoubtedly, a film adventure that became a real nightmare for the protagonists and their families until the Calarredes Navy ship ‘Cíclope’ was able to help them. THE TRUTH collected that day the first information about what happened, as well as the fact that all the crew members were well.

The incident, which occurred in the morning, foreshadowed the worst, since the sinking of the boat after opening a waterway, left the fishermen adrift in a lifeboat and threatened by the strong storm. In fact, as the newspaper reported in its chronicle, the first distress signal by radio was made at around 10:30 am. Immediately starting the search both by sea – two ships and several merchants – and by air with a plane and a helicopter.

Difficult weather conditions made it difficult to spot and locate them throughout the day. Although shortly before 1 in the morning a flare was sighted that allowed them to be located for their rescue, which occurred at 2.18 hours. After being treated, they were transferred to the Cartagena dock.

José Romero, Diego Gallardo, Felipe Ruiz, Manuel Orts, Alfonso García and Manuel Juárez, protagonists of the episode, lived with great emotion the reunion with their families and friends from Águilas, which was also covered extensively in the next day’s edition .