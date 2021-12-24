Bloomberg’s complaint, a study reveals the ineffectiveness of the Chinese vaccine. The doses produced and shipped are 2.3 billion: the vast majority of the country’s population, but they have also been sent to developing countries

The city of Xian is in lockdown, with 13 million inhabitants locked in their homes due to the high-risk area at the center of an outbreak marked by the presence of the Delta variant of the virus. Another 40 areas are at medium risk, while prevention and control measures have been strengthened throughout the country. A circular calls for reducing the flow of people and gatherings from New Year’s Day until the Spring Festival holiday, which falls on February 1 in 2022, with local authorities urged to strengthen control measures in port cities and increase surveillance and early warning systems. As regards the traditional exodus during the holidays, the circular urged the rigorous application of the requirements for the prevention and control of travel-related epidemics. In a month, the explosion of infections could worsen the situation in the country where the coronavirus emergency exploded, despite the restrictions.

*** Subscribe to the Special Coronavirus Newsletter

Also because, while fighting the Delta variant as in Xian, as in the whole world, it is the Omicron variant that scares the most. Not only for the high rate of contagiousness, but also because the Chinese vaccine Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is not effective against Omicron. Not even after the third dose. According to a University of Hong Kong laboratory study unearthed by Bloomberg.com, the three Sinovac doses do not produce sufficient levels of neutralizing antibodies to protect against the Omicron variant. Research suggests that people who have received a dose of the Chinese vaccine – also known as CoronaVac – should look for a different vaccine for their booster, such as BioNTech’s messenger RNA vaccine, ‘which significantly improves protective levels of antibodies against the ‘Omicron ».

The Chinese Sinovac vaccine, produced with a technology dating back to the early 1950s (it is that of Salk), does not work against omicron. Give them effective vaccines promptly or there will be trouble. https://t.co/yxbw6OKbwt – Roberto Burioni (@RobertoBurioni) December 24, 2021

Not all the details are known about how the dose of Sinovac holds up against the Omicron variant, i.e. how T cells, the immune system’s weapon against virus-infected cells, can respond. But the unknown factor raised by the study is a huge problem, which concerns a slice of the population approaching one billion: so far 2.3 billion doses of Sinovac have been produced and shipped, especially within China but also in countries in way of development.

The Chinese company had tried to offer reassurance by publishing laboratory studies claiming that 94% of people who received three doses generated neutralizing antibodies, although it did not say at what level. But the Hong Kong researchers denied the finding, with a different threshold for the sufficient level of antibodies for protection, based on previous studies published in the journal Nature Medicine. And Sinovac representatives did not return calls for comment on the study.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The ineffectiveness of Sinovac would be a nightmare for China, with a very high rate of immunized with the “home” vaccine, for which the policy of closed borders and severe containment measures from the beginning may not be enough to tackle the pandemic and it still does today. And he may find himself discovered by a vaccine not working best against Omicron, with the need to develop and launch new vaccines before he can abandon his isolationist stance.

Not only does China tremble, however, because the rest of the world is afraid of another chain of infections born in China, thanks to an entire population vaccinated but not protected. «The Chinese Sinovac vaccine, produced with a technology that dates back to the early 1950s (it is that of Salk), does not work against Omicron. Let us promptly provide them with effective vaccines or there will be trouble ”is the appeal of Roberto Burioni. The pandemic knows no borders, except those that the vaccine can offer: from China the nightmare of another wave is closer.