2024 has been a good year for the nightlife sector, despite the fact that activity has been slightly lower than that of 2022 and 2023, the two best years in history for the sector.

As explained to Servimedia the spokesperson for the National Federation of Leisure and Entertainment (Spain at Night), Vicente Pizcueta, this drop is explained by a slight decline in consumption in leisure venues. “2022 and 2023 were great years, in which people had savings due to the drop in consumption derived from the pandemic,” he assured.

Among the causes of this slowdown in activity is a slight drop in the average ticket. “Despite this, people continue to have the same willingness to go to our establishments and enjoy themselves,” recalled the spokesperson for Spain at Night, who highlighted that foreign tourists have not lost that spending capacity and, in part, are making up for the containment of the national client.

Likewise, he claimed the weight that the sector has in the national GDP – according to a study published by España de Noche in March, this will be 1.6% of the GDP – and pointed out the importance that this sector has for employment.

Afternoon

Among the trends that are on the rise, the trend stands out with special emphasis. As Pizcueta pointed out, this trend has doubled compared to 2023 and every weekend 1.5 million Spaniards go to a leisure venue in the middle of the afternoon looking for an experience similar to that of going to a nightlife venue.

Another trend that is establishing itself is the fusion of leisure, gastronomy and entertainment, especially in large cities and the understanding of the activity of nightclubs as a recreational spectacle.

Among these, Madrid stands out as the engine of this growth. This evolution, as the spokesperson clarified, is supported by “legislation favorable” to this activity by regional and municipal institutions, something that encouraged other administrations to replicate.