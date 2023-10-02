Fonda Milagros did not have a license to open as a nightclub. This was explained this Tuesday by the Councilor for Urban Planning, Antonio Navarro (PP), who appeared alongside the previous head of Urban Planning, Andrés Guerrero (PSOE), to announce that, in addition, there was an order to cease activity for both this location and for Teatre from March 2022.

As both councilors explained, administratively there is no difference between the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs, but rather they form the same entity. This company had an activity license since 2008; However, it presented a modification in 2019 to divide this warehouse in two and thus form two different spaces.

This change was denied by the Murcia City Council services in January 2022, which understood that the division of the premises meant a substantial modification that required the authorization of a new license. After a period of allegations and appeals of several months by the company, the City Council again rejected this change in March 2022. Despite this, the division of the premises was carried out and since then the nightclubs operated without an activity license.

In October 2022, the file was finalized with an order requiring the City Council Inspection to execute the closure due to lack of license for both leisure venues. But, once again, nightclubs continued to offer concerts and parties despite this administrative order. On the same day of the tragedy, in which 13 people died, the We Are Remember party had been advertised through social networks, which was attended by several hundred people.

The current popular councilor, Antonio Navarro, indicated that there is a report from an inspector, dated October 2022 and at the request of the previous person in charge, the socialist Andrés Guerrero, which reflects that the premises were not complying with what was ordered so that will cease its activity. “The City Council had no evidence that the Fonda was open despite the closure order,” Navarro explained.

Finally, the popular councilor closed the appearance by assuring that the City Council will “debug responsibilities” if any error has been made that would have allowed the two nightclubs to continue their activity despite having this closure order.