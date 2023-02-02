ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Every Friday night from September through May, at a nightclub in this thriving college town, music fans gather to dance to live bands. There are women in skintight red dresses, long-haired men drinking bottles of beer, and couples flirting in a corner.

Only one thing distinguishes the crowd from almost any other rock ‘n’ roll show: almost all are over 65 years of age.

Well, two things: the show always starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m., in time for a reasonable bedtime.

The official name of the party is “Happy Hour at Live Ann Arbor”, but many call it “Rucos Happy Hour”, “Rucos Dance Party” or “Rucos”. It is organized by Randy Tessier, a 72-year-old University of Michigan professor and writing instructor who has played in rock and jazz bands since moving to the City in 1972. He books the bands and manages the website for the community of 2,700 members of the group on Facebook.

Some people have 50 years of going to the evenings.

The turnout on a recent Friday night was typical: finely preserved hippies, activists, teachers, local residents, amateur musicians, and over 100 more people over the age of 60 who just can’t stop dancing. Some wore fringed jackets and fedoras, or braided beards.

Also spotted: ear plugs and a walker or two.

Over the years, happy hour moved from one location to another before settling on Live in 2013. Bands play rock, blues, soul, jazz, and country—anything that gets the crowd moving, gets it moving. which is not difficult.

“It’s beautiful,” said Dan Mulholland, a veteran musician from Ann Arbor. “These people will dance to any music.”

When Mulholland first played at Rucos’ Happy Hour, he said, the older crowd took him by surprise. “But then I looked in the mirror,” he added, realizing that he was 73 years old.

Among the attendees were Judith Cawhorn, 76, and George Fahmie, 84. They met on Match.com in 2010. Cawhorn calls Fahmie “my sweetie,” and the couple were among the first on the dance floor and the last to go

“Most people are dead at my age,” Fahmie said. “But give the table two taps and I’ll get up and start dancing.”

Between sets, about a dozen people came out to smoke pot. Michigan legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2018. “We have been doing this for 50 years,” said Ruby Butler, 73. “Only now it’s legal!”

For the regulars, the Rucos party is not only a link with the past, but a communal ritual. “It’s the most wonderful thing in my life,” said Maggie Levenstein, a regular. “It makes me happy every week.”

