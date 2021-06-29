Argentina scored 7 goals in the group stage of the Copa América 2021. Well, Lio Messi intervened in the 7 goals. There were 3 goals, 2 assists and he was involved in the attacks of the other 2 goals. Generate, assist, finish. Impossible to be more influential. THE 10. pic.twitter.com/XcvplQ3IEu

– Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 29, 2021