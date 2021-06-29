It was not just another game for Lionel Messi. There was a great debate in the previous one about whether he should play or rest, since the team had already qualified for the quarterfinals, but the decision together with Lionel Scaloni was to be among the starters again.
The coach rotated the entire team, but the captain returned to say present and debuted his 34 years with another great game. Proving that age is simply a number and that he will always want to be.
Not only did he reach the absolute record for appearances in the National Team (148), but he also He was once again the great figure in the 4-1 win against Bolivia. He had the pleasure of converting a double and ending the streak he had with the Albiceleste: 750 days without being able to convert a goal.
Despite the records and statistics, the most important thing was to see aun Messi happy on the field of play. Smiling, participatory, connecting with his colleagues and showing how committed he is to this new challenge.
Messi could have had many frustrations with the Selection, but keep trying and dreaming of achieving the coveted title. With great maturity and being the great captain of the team, he had a great night again.
Good to see your associationss with players like Kun Aguero or Marcos Acuña. Also see him coming down to participate in the game and even committing to the brand. His assistance to Papu Gómez was not lacking in the 1-0 and completed a round night.
The group stage came to an end and the most important part of the Cup is coming. Messi arrives plugged in, wanting to go for glory and to achieve the goal that has been denied him: to be able to become champion with the Argentine team.
