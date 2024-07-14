Things have gone swimmingly for Ibai Llanos with La Velada del Año 4, as he has once again broken an audience record on Twitch. But it’s better to mention numbers to make everything clearer.

Last year’s edition of the online broadcast had more than 3.4 million viewers. But this year’s edition, which took place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, surpassed it by a good margin.

The Night of the Year 4 had a record audience of 3.8 million on Twitch, and it achieved that in the first few hours. That was during the fight between the Mexican streamers Alana and Amablitz, in which they faced the Spanish Zeling and Nissaxter.

So the audience found the battle very attractive. Although it should be noted that there were already many people waiting for the streaming to start; there were 1.2 million Internet users.

That was just minutes before the start of La Velada del Año 4. As for the number of tickets sold at the Santiago Bernabéu, there were 70,000, and once again a previous record was broken. In this case, we are referring to La Velada del Año 3, whose record was 58,000 at the Metropolitano.

It is clear that each time this broadcast takes place it manages to outdo itself. Ibai is surely already planning the 2025 edition with an equally or more attractive selection.

Thank you all for such an amazing evening. It was by far the evening I enjoyed the most. On a technical level I think it was undoubtedly the best as well. Congratulations to each of the workers who are part of this event, the human quality is impressive and… — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) July 13, 2024

It is interesting that La Velada del Año 4 has surpassed its predecessor. Especially since Ibai had made some previous comments against this platform.

These were in relation to the Kings League, which is also broadcast on this live video service. But that may not apply in the case of the evening in the same way, since they are different shows. We will only have to wait and see what next year’s event will bring.

