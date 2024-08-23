The Night of the Snakes: Singers, Guests, Setlist and Concert Streaming

This evening, Friday 23 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2, La notte dei serpenti will be broadcast, the concert by maestro Enrico Melozzi held at the Stadio del Mare in Pescara on 20 July. The free event, which celebrates the culture and musical tradition of Abruzzo, will see many artists on stage. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Singers, guests and setlist

The Serpent Orchestra on stage with Maestro Melozzi will accompany true artists of Italian music and musicians from Abruzzo. In particular, we will see Al Bano, COLAPESCE DIMARTINO, COMA_COSE, GIOVANNI CACCAMO, NOEMI, UMBERTO TOZZI who will lend their voices to the songs of the popular tradition of Abruzzo, for the occasion revisited in a modern musical key and performed live by the Serpent Orchestra conducted by Maestro Enrico Melozzi. Andrea Delogu will host the evening.

With “La notte dei serpenti” Melozzi wants to pay homage to the culture, music and tradition of Abruzzo. A tribute that starts from the name of the event, a reference to the famous cult of San Domenico, which finds its apex in the ancient rite of the ‘Festa dei Serpari’ in Cocullo (L’Aquila) and which identifies the snake as an exotic, powerful, mysterious, fascinating and attractive symbol.

The popular songs proposed in this new edition will be enriched by new arrangements. The second edition’s lineup will also be characterized by the fusion of popular melodies with contemporary music through the ‘popization’ of the Abruzzo dialect and the ‘dialectization’ of pop.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Night of the Serpents live on TV and live streaming? The concert, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 23 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.